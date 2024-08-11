Russian Drone Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a Russian UAV over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Minus one enemy UAV. It was shot down over the region by fighters of the Air Command East. Thank you for your work," Lysak wrote.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 57 Shahed strike drones on the night of August 10-11. Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 53 of them.