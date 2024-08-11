Afghan Govt Announces Victory Day As Public Holiday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Kabul: The Afghan caretaker declared Asad 24 which coincides with Aug. 14 this year victory day against U.S.-led forces and announced the day as public holiday.

Wednesday Asad 24 (the fifth month of the year 1400 in Persian calendar and Aug. 14 this year) is the victory day of Afghans against the American invasion of Afghanistan and its allies and the third anniversary of their defeat, therefore the day is public holiday across the country, said the of and Social Affairs on Sunday.

On Aug. 15, 2021, fighters entered Kabul and took over power as U.S.-led forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan.

U.S.-led military coalition invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting terrorists and bringing to justice al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in late 2001,

and left the country after 20 years of brutal military presence in late August 2021.