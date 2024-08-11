Afghan Govt Announces Victory Day As Public Holiday
Date
8/11/2024 3:04:21 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Kabul: The Afghan caretaker government declared Asad 24 which coincides with Aug. 14 this year victory day against U.S.-led forces and announced the day as public holiday.
Wednesday Asad 24 (the fifth month of the year 1400 in Persian calendar and Aug. 14 this year) is the victory day of Afghans against the American invasion of Afghanistan and its allies and the third anniversary of their defeat, therefore the day is public holiday across the country, said the Ministry of labor and Social Affairs on Sunday.
On Aug. 15, 2021, Taliban fighters entered Kabul and took over power as U.S.-led forces have withdrawn from Afghanistan.
U.S.-led military coalition invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting terrorists and bringing to justice al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden in late 2001,
and left the country after 20 years of brutal military presence in late August 2021.
MENAFN11082024000063011010ID1108542226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.