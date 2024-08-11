Fire Extinguished In Grocery In Azerbaijan's Ujar
The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
received information about a fire in the grocery on May 28 street,
Ujar district, Azernews reports.
The forces of the Ujar, Agdash, and Goychay district Fire
Protection units of the State Fire Protection Service of the
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications were immediately
involved in the area.
While assessing the operational conditions at the scene, it was
determined that the fire occurred in adjacent buildings around the
grocery and that the risk of fire was high.
Thanks to the prompt intervention of firefighters, the fire was
extinguished without allowing it to expand and spread to a larger
area, including nearby houses.
As a result of the fire, the total area was 2510 sq.m. 270 sq.m.
of 8 different-purpose stores built next to each other in the
grocery area burned in the field.
However, according to the report of the Ministry, the majority
of the grocery and nearby residential houses were protected from
the fire.
