Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch Closing Ceremony ?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Paris 2024 is coming to an end and the closing ceremony will take place at Stade de France on Sunday. The ceremony will feature a parade of flags and athletes, and there will be performances from Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red hot Chili Peppers and H.E.R. The The Indian contingent will be led by flag bearers PR Sreejesh and Manu Bhaker.

Celebrated hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh, retired from the after India's

2-1 win over Spain in the bronze medal match on Thursday. the 36-year-old played a pivotal role in helping Men in Blue secure back-to-back Olympic medals after 52 years.

Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, was named as the female flag bearer after she became the first athlete from Independent India to win two medals in a single Olympic Games. The 22-year-old won bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event (with Sarabjot Singh).

There are several key components of the closing ceremony. The head of the state of the host country will enter along with International Olympic Committee president (Thomas Bach). Then the national anthem of the host country will be played or sung as the host nation's flag is raised.

Other elements include parade of flags, a parade of athletes and the handover of the Olympic flag to a representative of the city hosting the Olympics in four years time, in this case, Los Angeles. Some final medals are also given out during the closing ceremony. At the end, the Olympic flame is extinguished.



When and where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony?

The Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony will take place at Stade de France at 12:30 AM IST on Monday (August 12). The live telecast is provided by Sports 18 network, while the viewers can live stream through JioCinema website and app.



