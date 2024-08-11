Ukraine Confirms Stable Border Situation With Belarus No Increased Military Activity Noted

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The situation along the Ukraine-Belarus border remains stable and under control, with no movement of equipment or toward the Ukrainian border, according to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Azernews reports.

In his telethon address, Demchenko confirmed that there have been no changes in the border conditions and no increased activity from Belarusian forces near Ukraine. He acknowledged that while Belarus might consider deploying additional units to the border, no such movements have been observed at this time.

It is worth noting that the Belarusian Ministry of Defense's Telegram page recently reported the deployment of additional heavy military equipment to the border areas with Ukraine.