Ukraine Confirms Stable Border Situation With Belarus No Increased Military Activity Noted

8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The situation along the Ukraine-Belarus border remains stable
and under control, with no movement of equipment or troops toward
the Ukrainian border, according to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson
for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Azernews
reports.
In his telethon address, Demchenko confirmed that there have
been no changes in the border conditions and no increased activity
from Belarusian forces near Ukraine. He acknowledged that while
Belarus might consider deploying additional units to the border, no
such movements have been observed at this time.
It is worth noting that the Belarusian Ministry of Defense's
Telegram page recently reported the deployment of additional heavy
military equipment to the border areas with Ukraine.
