عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine Confirms Stable Border Situation With Belarus No Increased Military Activity Noted

Ukraine Confirms Stable Border Situation With Belarus No Increased Military Activity Noted


8/11/2024 3:11:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The situation along the Ukraine-Belarus border remains stable and under control, with no movement of equipment or troops toward the Ukrainian border, according to Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Service of Ukraine, Azernews reports.

In his telethon address, Demchenko confirmed that there have been no changes in the border conditions and no increased activity from Belarusian forces near Ukraine. He acknowledged that while Belarus might consider deploying additional units to the border, no such movements have been observed at this time.

It is worth noting that the Belarusian Ministry of Defense's Telegram page recently reported the deployment of additional heavy military equipment to the border areas with Ukraine.

MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108542264


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search