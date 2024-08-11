Nine Dead, One Missing As SUV Swept Away In Flooded Rivulet In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 11 (IANS) Nine people, including eight members of a family from Himachal Pradesh, were killed on Sunday as their Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) swept away in a swollen seasonal rivulet in Mahilpur block of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab.

A 10-year-old child was rescued by local villagers.

Eleven people were travelling in the SUV and returning to their residence after attending a wedding in Punjab's Nawanshahr.

According to the police, the family was picnicking after a wedding when they were caught by rushing floodwaters and swept away.

The have been identified as Deepak Bhatia, a resident of Dehlan village near Mehatpur in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, his father Surjeet Bhatia, mother Paramjeet Kaur, uncle Sarup Chand, aunts Bandar and Shino, daughters Bhavna and Anku were among the dead.

The vehicle was swept away in the Jaijon Choe, some 30 km from Hoshiarpur, which was swollen due to heavy rainfall that hit several areas. The mangled wreck of the SUV got struck in mud and debris after some distance from the accident spot.

The local administration reached the spot and launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.

Hoshiarpur lies in the foothills of the Shivalik range along Himachal Pradesh with scores of natural choes (rivulets) and covers the sub-mountainous undulating plain.

A majority of the rivulets in Hoshiarpur remain dry except during the rainy season. Suddenly heavy rain in the hill state turns these choes into death traps.

According to the police, callous driving was mainly responsible for the accident.

Expressing grief, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the news of the death of nine people was sad.

"I am in touch with the local administration. Relief and rescue work is underway. Instructions have been given to provide all possible help to the affected families," he wrote on X.