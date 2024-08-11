Prosecutors claim Hunter Biden got paid in American influence plan

(MENAFN) In a recent court filing, prosecutors have alleged that Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, received payments from a Romanian businessman seeking to influence United States agencies. The Justice Department's filing, presented on Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court, details accusations that Biden was hired by the Romanian national for services in 2015. At that time, Joe Biden was serving as Vice President under President Barack Obama.



The Romanian businessman involved, identified only by his initials “G.P.” in the court documents, has been named by United States as Gabriel Popoviciu. Popoviciu, who faced corruption charges in Romania, was convicted of real estate fraud in 2017 and sentenced to seven years in prison, though he maintains his innocence.



The prosecution's filing suggests that Biden and an associate received substantial compensation—over USD3 million split between them—from Popoviciu, who was allegedly trying to sway United States policy and public opinion while also seeking to end a local investigation against him in Romania. Prosecutors claim that Biden and his associate were wary of potential political repercussions for Joe Biden and thus attempted to obscure the true nature of their work.



The case highlights ongoing scrutiny over Hunter Biden's business dealings and their potential impact on United States political dynamics, particularly in relation to his father's role as President.

