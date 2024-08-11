Trump claims Harris ignored VP candidate because he`s Jewish

(MENAFN) presidential candidate Donald has alleged that Vice President Kamala Harris did not select Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro as her running mate due to his Jewish heritage. Despite Shapiro being a frontrunner for the position, Harris ultimately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.



In an interview with Fox News, Trump suggested that Harris' decision was influenced by concerns about potential backlash from various groups. “Everyone expected Shapiro to be chosen, but he wasn’t,” Trump remarked. “I have little doubt that the reason behind this decision was his Jewish background and the fear of offending others.”



Trump expressed surprise at the final selection, stating that he knew of other candidates who were more suitable than Shapiro. He implied that the choice of Walz over Shapiro was a strategic move to avoid controversy, particularly regarding Shapiro’s strong support for Israel and his criticism of pro-Palestinian student protests in the United States This stance had earned Shapiro the controversial nickname “Genocide Josh,” drawing parallels to the “Genocide Joe” label sometimes used for President Biden.



Critics had argued that a Harris-Shapiro ticket might alienate key demographics, including Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian-American voters in swing states. Trump commented on the broader implications of the decision, claiming that the current team surrounding Harris and President Biden is detrimental to Jewish interests and Israel. “This team is the worst ever assembled for Jewish people or for Israel,” Trump asserted, criticizing their policies and rhetoric as harmful to Jewish communities.



Trump’s comments highlight ongoing tensions within the Democratic Party regarding its stance on Israel and its approach to Jewish and pro-Palestinian advocacy, reflecting broader debates over the influence of identity politics in United States electoral strategies.

MENAFN11082024000045015687ID1108541599