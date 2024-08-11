Great Barrier to Yellowstone: 7 Natural UNESCO Word Heritage sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore some of the most breathtaking natural wonders on Earth with these 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites. From the vibrant underwater world of the Great Barrier Reef to the majestic peaks of Mount Kilimanjaro, each site offers a unique glimpse into the beauty and diversity of our planet

Here are 7 UNESCO Natural sites you must visit once in your lifetime. Check out the full list

The Great Barrier Reef is world's largest coral reef system, spanning over 2,300 kilometers. It's renowned for its vibrant marine life, including diverse species of corals, fish

Yellowstone is America's first national park. It's famous for its geothermal features, including geysers like Old Faithful, hot springs, and stunning landscapes

This archipelago is a living laboratory of evolution. The unique wildlife, such as giant tortoises and marine iguanas, along with the diverse ecosystems

Africa's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, offers breathtaking views and a range of ecosystems from tropical rainforest to alpine desert. It's a popular trekking destination

Known for its dramatic fjords, such as Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound, Fiordland National Park features towering peaks, lush rainforests, and breathtaking waterfalls

Famous for its large Komodo dragons, this park encompasses a range of habitats, including savannahs, mangroves, and coral reefs. It's a hotspot for biodiversity and marine life

Located in Canadian Rockies, Banff National Park is known for its stunning mountain scenery, crystal-clear lakes like Lake Louise diverse wildlife, including elk and grizzly bears