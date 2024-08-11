Norway, Israel clash over Oslo's decision to officially recognize Palestine as state

(MENAFN) Norway and Israel have been engaged in a heated dispute following Oslo's decision to officially recognize Palestine as a state, a move that has elicited a strong backlash from Tel Aviv. In response to Norway's action in late May, Israel has implemented a series of retaliatory measures against both the Nordic country and the Palestinian Authority. One of the most recent developments has been Israel's revocation of the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats who were working with the Palestinian Authority. Additionally, Israel has reportedly withdrawn and canceled some bank deposits held in Norwegian accounts.



The Norwegian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday condemning Israel's decision, describing it as an "extreme act" that significantly hampers Norway's ability to assist Palestinians. The ministry expressed that Israel's revocation of diplomatic status for Norwegian embassy members represents a severe escalation and is considering possible responses to the situation created by the Israeli government. This diplomatic dispute reflects the broader tensions surrounding international recognition of Palestine and the geopolitical dynamics at play.



Israel, on its part, defended its actions by citing a series of "anti-Israeli and unilateral steps" taken by Norway. The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that Norway's ambassador had been summoned and informed that Norwegian diplomats would have their accreditations revoked within seven days, with their visas to be terminated in three months. This diplomatic strain highlights the contentious nature of international recognition of Palestine and its impact on bilateral relations.



The recognition of Palestine by Norway, along with similar moves by Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Armenia, has drawn ire from Israel, which has vowed to retaliate against these countries. Norway's representative office in the West Bank, located in Ramallah, faces additional complications as its diplomats must navigate Israeli checkpoints to reach their destination. Ahead of Norway's formal recognition of Palestine, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store had emphasized the importance of maintaining prospects for a two-state solution, underscoring the complex and delicate nature of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

