Turkish main stock index opens Friday higher

(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, began the trading day at 10,160.52 points. This opening marked a 0.61 percent increase, or 61.52 points, from the previous day’s closing figure. The index's positive start follows a rise of 0.74 percent on Thursday, when it closed at 10,098.50 points. The trading volume on Thursday was substantial, reaching 83 billion Turkish liras, which is approximately USD2.49 billion.



At 10:35 AM local time (07:35 GMT) on Friday, the exchange rates showed the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) trading at 33.5835, the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) at 36.7280, and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) at 42.8745. These figures reflect the ongoing fluctuations in currency values relative to the Turkish lira.



Meanwhile, commodity prices displayed mixed movements. The price of gold, measured per ounce, stood at USD2,327.40. This figure represents a critical indicator of the value of precious metals amid global market conditions. On the other hand, Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD78.75 per barrel. This price reflects the global oil market dynamics and its impact on international trading and energy costs.



Overall, these market indicators provide a snapshot of the financial landscape in Türkiye, highlighting movements in stock indexes, currency exchange rates, and commodity prices. The rise in the BIST 100 index and the specific values of gold and oil are key elements for investors and market observers to monitor.

