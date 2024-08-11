Amir Congratulates Olympic Champion Mutaz Barshim On Winning High Jump Bronze At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani congratulated Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim for winning the bronze medal in the Men's High Jump at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

"I congratulate our Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim on winning the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, to be added to the and two silver medals won during his Olympic career and other great accomplishments in international sports competitions. With such successes, you have become an honorable and inspiring sports model for Qatar's generations who will contribute to raising high the name of their country in the fields of sports," HH the Amir said in a post on social media platform "X".

