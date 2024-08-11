Turkey’s BIST 100 declines 1.89 percent on Friday’s session end

(MENAFN) On Friday, Turkey's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 9,907.38 points, marking a decline of 1.89 percent from its previous closing level. The opened the day at 10,160.52 points, reflecting a drop of 191.12 points from Thursday’s close. Throughout the trading session, the index fluctuated, reaching a daily low of 9,907.38 points and a high of 10,189.15 points before settling at its final value.



The trading day saw a mixed performance among the indices. Of the 98 tracked, 14 experienced declines, while 84 saw gains. This distribution of performance highlights the volatility and diverse movements within the market on that day. The total transaction volume in the stock market amounted to 83 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.46 billion. The overall market value of the BIST 100 index was reported at 8.34 trillion Turkish liras, or about USD249.3 billion.



In currency exchange, as of 6:35 PM local time (15:35 GMT), the USD/TRY rate was at 33.5290, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.6660, and the GBP/TRY was trading at 42.8230. These figures reflect the exchange rates between the Turkish lira and major international currencies, indicating fluctuations in Turkey's foreign exchange market.



Regarding commodity prices, the price of an ounce of gold was noted at USD2,429.52, while the cost of a barrel of Brent crude oil was approximately USD79.20. These commodity prices are indicative of the broader trends in global markets, impacting economic conditions and investment decisions.

