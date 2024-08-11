Beijing enters strategic cooperation with Ankara to establish trade, tech center in Türkiye

(MENAFN) Lingang Shanghai Data Port, a Chinese state-owned company, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the China Trade Association, based in Türkiye, to establish a trade and technology center in Türkiye. This initiative aims to facilitate substantial Chinese investments in Türkiye, foster partnerships between Chinese and Turkish companies, and support Turkish technology firms, startups, and technology development zones with Chinese technological expertise.



Baris Aric, the head of the China Trade Association, emphasized that this agreement marks a significant milestone, likening it to a "roof" under which numerous investments and partnerships will flourish. He highlighted that the collaboration had been in discussion for about 1 to 1.5 years before reaching this agreement. According to Aric, the partnership will enable the transfer of data, including information that is typically restricted from leaving China, to Türkiye. This will facilitate advancements in fields such as artificial intelligence and data flow.



Aric used the example of Trendyol, a Turkish e-commerce company, to illustrate the potential benefits. He noted that Alibaba’s technology played a crucial role in Trendyol’s development and suggested that similar technological advancements could be replicated under this new agreement.



The agreement also aims to bolster Türkiye's role in the Digital Silk Road initiative and to act as a strategic bypass for Chinese companies facing challenges in the European Union. By partnering Turkish companies with Chinese firms, the agreement seeks to transfer technology and expertise, enhancing exports to European, Middle Eastern, and African markets. Aric underscored that this partnership will position China as a driving force for Turkish companies, facilitating their global expansion and technological progress.

