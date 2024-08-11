Malaysia Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Gaza School Refuge

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Malaysian strongly condemned the inhumane attack by the Israeli on Al-Tabin school in Gaza, which killed more than 100 Palestinians.

In a statement on Sunday, Malaysia's Foreign said that deliberate targeting of a school used by displaced Palestinians is not only a flagrant violation of international law, humanitarian law and human rights law, but is also a grievous crime against humanity.

It added that Israel has clearly shown once again that it has no desire for peace, as the attack critically wounded countless people including women and children.

"It is unconscionable for the international community to just standby when the Israeli occupying force continues killing without consequences, stressing the international community should no longer tolerate and accept the belligerence of Israel, the statement read.

The ministry also emphasized Malaysia's continuous call for Israel's allies to compel Israel to immediately stop the killings of innocent Palestinians.

"An immediate, urgent and decisive action by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is needed to enforce a permanent ceasefire, to allow humanitarian aid to flow unimpeded into Palestine and hold the Zionist regime accountable for its war crimes," it said.

It said the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must come together to work with all other United Nations-member states in demanding that Israel honor the UNSC 2735 resolution (2024) and respect the International Court of Justice's Advisory Opinion of July 19, 2024.

"Malaysia will not rest until an independent and sovereign State of Palestine is established, with East Jerusalem as its rightful capital, and Palestine takes its rightful place as a full member of the United Nations," it said. (end)

