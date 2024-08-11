Armenian Media: A Catalyst In Middle East Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

It is not a secret to anyone that for many years, the Armenian media has been circulating various types of disinformation and becoming a leading tool in the implementation of all kinds of provocations. The former Garabagh conflict was conveyed to the Western audience in a different way as a result of the continuous efforts of the Armenian mass media, which has turned into a yellow press.

Although the relations between Iran and Armenia have always been close, sometimes the relations between the two sides are aimed at creating certain disturbances in the region. For example, Yerevan, whose relations with Tel Aviv are not so pleasant and close, has repeatedly shown its jealousy of the deep ties of official Baku. Perhaps this time, Yerevan, which could not stand the suffering of the same feelings, resorted to a slightly different method.

Yesterday, in the Armenian media on behalf of Iran, it was mentioned that the newly elected president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, "plans to attack Israel's "bases" in Azerbaijan." Although the information did not specify that the target was Azerbaijan, the title was directed to Baku to attract attention.

Since no official source was found to confirm the information, we had to look again at the information in the Armenian media. It is possible to see even some incomprehensible points in the article. It is hard to know whether Armenia wants to provoke Azerbaijan with the headline or is trying to discredit Iran in its article.

This sentence is found in the first paragraph: "Masoud Pezeshkian is proposing to strike secret Israeli bases in countries neighboring Iran."

In the next paragraph, it says: "Pezeshkian fears that any direct attack on Israel will have serious consequences".

So Armenia is trying to hit two targets with the information it circulates. In the first, it tries to irritate Azerbaijan, and in the second, it tries to show that Iran is powerless in front of Israel and that it is not capable of any initiative other than words.

Regarding the issue of the Iranian leadership naming Azerbaijan, Tehran's official sources did not mention any information about it.

It should be noted that yesterday, Masoud Pezeshkian said that a direct war with Israel would lead to serious consequences and called on the IRGC to take a step back. The information was published on Telegram channels. However, in addition, any position of Iran regarding Azerbaijan in the form mentioned on Armenian websites was not disclosed in other sources.

But we wonder if the Armenian side, which publishes such fake news, does not think that Iran, which is cautious about a direct war with Israel, can target Azerbaijan. Although the Armenian press tries to create provocation between the two countries by approaching only from its narrow perspective, what is happening in the main foreground overshadows the empty words spoken from outside. Azerbaijan is well aware of Armenia's disruptive policy, and the last word of official Baku is the only power that can prevent it in the region.