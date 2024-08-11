Armenian Media: A Catalyst In Middle East Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
It is not a secret to anyone that for many years, the Armenian
media has been circulating various types of disinformation and
becoming a leading tool in the implementation of all kinds of
provocations. The former Garabagh conflict was conveyed to the
Western audience in a different way as a result of the continuous
efforts of the Armenian mass media, which has turned into a yellow
press.
Although the relations between Iran and Armenia have always been
close, sometimes the relations between the two sides are aimed at
creating certain disturbances in the region. For example, Yerevan,
whose relations with Tel Aviv are not so pleasant and close, has
repeatedly shown its jealousy of the deep ties of official Baku.
Perhaps this time, Yerevan, which could not stand the suffering of
the same feelings, resorted to a slightly different method.
Yesterday, in the Armenian media on behalf of Iran, it was
mentioned that the newly elected president of Iran, Masoud
Pezeshkian, "plans to attack Israel's "bases" in Azerbaijan."
Although the information did not specify that the target was
Azerbaijan, the title was directed to Baku to attract
attention.
Since no official source was found to confirm the information,
we had to look again at the information in the Armenian media. It
is possible to see even some incomprehensible points in the
article. It is hard to know whether Armenia wants to provoke
Azerbaijan with the headline or is trying to discredit Iran in its
article.
This sentence is found in the first paragraph: "Masoud
Pezeshkian is proposing to strike secret Israeli bases in countries
neighboring Iran."
In the next paragraph, it says: "Pezeshkian fears that any
direct attack on Israel will have serious consequences".
So Armenia is trying to hit two targets with the information it
circulates. In the first, it tries to irritate Azerbaijan, and in
the second, it tries to show that Iran is powerless in front of
Israel and that it is not capable of any initiative other than
words.
Regarding the issue of the Iranian leadership naming Azerbaijan,
Tehran's official sources did not mention any information about
it.
It should be noted that yesterday, Masoud Pezeshkian said that a
direct war with Israel would lead to serious consequences and
called on the IRGC to take a step back. The information was
published on Telegram channels. However, in addition, any position
of Iran regarding Azerbaijan in the form mentioned on Armenian
websites was not disclosed in other sources.
But we wonder if the Armenian side, which publishes such fake
news, does not think that Iran, which is cautious about a direct
war with Israel, can target Azerbaijan. Although the Armenian press
tries to create provocation between the two countries by
approaching only from its narrow perspective, what is happening in
the main foreground overshadows the empty words spoken from
outside. Azerbaijan is well aware of Armenia's disruptive policy,
and the last word of official Baku is the only power that can
prevent it in the region.
