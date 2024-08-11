Children's Art Center Hit In Overnight Missile Attack On Zolochiv In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile attack on the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region overnight, damaging the House of Children's and Youth Creativity.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At 23:55 on August 10, the occupiers struck Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. The enemy hit the House of Children's and Youth Creativity with a missile. The roof of the two-story administrative building caught fire," he wrote.

According to Syniehubov, there were no reports of casualties.