Children's Art Center Hit In Overnight Missile Attack On Zolochiv In Kharkiv Region
Date
8/11/2024 1:10:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a missile attack on the village of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region overnight, damaging the House of Children's and Youth Creativity.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"At 23:55 on August 10, the occupiers struck Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district. The enemy hit the House of Children's and Youth Creativity with a missile. The roof of the two-story administrative building caught fire," he wrote.
According to Syniehubov, there were no reports of casualties.
