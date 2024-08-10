Kerala Seeks To Attract Global EV Investments, Eyes Thiruvananthapuram As Automotive Technology Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10 (KNN)

In a strategic move to position itself as a leader in the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector, Kerala is actively courting investments from both domestic and international players.

The southern Indian state, which already leads the nation in EV adoption, is now striving to transform its capital, Thiruvananthapuram, into a cutting-edge automotive hub.

Kerala's Industries Minister, P Rajeeve, revealed the state's ambitious plans while speaking to reporters in Chennai during a roadshow aimed at promoting Kerala's upcoming Global Investors Meet, scheduled for February next year.

This event marked the first of 12 planned roadshows designed to showcase investment opportunities in Kerala to industrialists across various Indian cities and international representatives.

“In the EV sector sales, Kerala is number one. We have created a robust ecosystem and a comprehensive mechanism for e-charging infrastructure. Now, we are in discussions with several companies to establish manufacturing units in the EV sector,” Minister Rajeeve stated.

He further added that Mahindra, one of India's leading automotive giants, is expected to visit Kerala next week for high-level discussions. Additionally, several overseas companies have expressed interest in the state's thriving EV market.

Kerala's proactive approach comes amid fierce competition from other Indian states also vying for global investments in the EV segment. However, Kerala's unique position as a leader in EV adoption, combined with its strategic focus on technology, gives it a competitive edge.

Recognizing the state's limitations in hosting large-scale automobile manufacturing plants, Minister Rajeeve emphasised Kerala's potential to support the industry through advanced automotive technology.“Several automotive companies are already operating in Kerala, providing technological support.

While large-scale manufacturing might be more feasible in other states, we are committed to transforming Thiruvananthapuram into a hub for automotive technology,” he said.

Kerala is particularly targeting companies from Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and the United States, focusing on 22 priority sectors including EVs, aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, robotics, design, and medical devices.

The state's strength in human resources, along with its expertise in sectors beyond tourism, such as medical devices and spice processing, further bolsters its investment appeal.

“We contribute 20 per cent of the country's turnover in the medical devices sector and are a global hub for spice processing. Additionally, we are launching new policies in logistics, export, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG), aimed at attracting investments in ESG and green energy,” Rajeeve highlighted.

As Kerala prepares for its Global Investors Meet, the state's proactive approach and strategic initiatives are expected to draw significant interest from global and domestic investors, potentially setting the stage for Kerala's emergence as a key player in the global EV industry and beyond.

(KNN Bureau)