THE HIP HOP MUSEUM TO UNVEIL 18-FOOT RAPPIN' MAX ROBOT SCULPTURE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

THE BRONX POINT EVENT ALSO CELEBRATES THE BIRTH OF HIP HOP AND THE DEBUT OF 'BREAKING' AT THE GAMES IN PARIS

BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Hip Hop Museum will celebrate Hip Hop culture and the birth of Hip Hop one day early with the unveiling of Rappin' Max Robot, a larger-than-life sculpture originally created by legendary artist Eric Orr.

This 18-foot tall, 7,000-pound steel sculpture, a symbol of hip-hop's evolution and enduring legacy, was crafted by Welder Underground, an apprenticeship program nurturing future metal workers through collaboration with established artists.

The sculpture will stand at The Bronx Point, site of The Hip Hop Museum, slated to open in late 2025, for the next few months then will be gifted to Paris, where it will live at the Place de la Bataille-de-Stalingrad in perpetuity.

This event coincides with the debut of 'Breaking' at the Games in Paris, further illustrating the global impact of Hip Hop as an art form. Originating in the Bronx in the 1970s, 'Breaking,' or breakdancing, is a dynamic urban dance style featuring acrobatic moves and stylized footwork. Join us in honoring Hip Hop's past, present, and future at this unforgettable event.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET at The Hip Hop Museum, located at 585 Exterior Street, Bronx, NY 10451. The ceremony will feature distinguished guests, including Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Welder Underground founders Adina and Marc Levin, Hip Hop Museum Co-Curator Pete Nice, and Orr.

"As we celebrate the birth of hip-hop this weekend, we are also ushering in a new era with the unveiling of the Rappin' Max Robot sculpture,” said Rocky Bucano, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Hip Hop Museum.“This iconic piece symbolizes the enduring spirit of innovation and creativity in Hip Hop culture. On the same historic day that Breaking debuts in the Paris Games, let this sculpture remind us of our roots and inspire future generations to push boundaries and elevate the art form and culture of Hip Hop."

Rappin' Max Robot pays homage to the first Hip Hop comic book character, created by Orr in 1986 with the assistance of renowned New York City artist, Keith Haring. This character pays tribute to the popular dance move of the era, the robot, which is a personal favorite of Orr's. The robot is often featured in graffiti art, becoming an overnight sensation in the culture.

The sculpture will be permanently installed at the Place de la Bataille-de-Stalingrad in Paris after being displayed in front of the Hip Hop Museum for the next few months.

The Hip Hop Museum

The Hip Hop Museum, scheduled to open in late 2025 in the birthplace of the genre, The Bronx, NY, will preserve, celebrate, and educate the world about hip hop's rich cultural heritage and artistic contributions. The museum will encompass over 55,000 square feet of dynamic space, featuring immersive experiences, activities, and exhibitions that encourage public engagement and creative exploration of Hip Hop culture.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Bryna Jean-Marie

The Hip Hop Museum

...

Jacob Berkowitz

Rubenstein Public Relations

+1 917-699-3938

...