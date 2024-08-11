عربي


Qatari Champion Mutaz Barshim Wins Men's High Jump Bronze

8/11/2024 4:04:29 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari champion Mutaz Barshim won the bronze medal in the Men's High Jump at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Barshim successfully cleared a height of 2.34 meters, his best performance this season, securing third place behind American Shelby McEwen, who won the silver medal with a height of 2.36 meters, giving the best performance of his career, and New Zealand's Hamish Kerr, who won the Gold medal with a height of 2.36 meters.
With this achievement, Barshim became the first high jump athlete to ever win four medals across four Olympic Games, having won the gold medal at the Tokyo 2020, in addition to silver medals at Rio de Janeiro 2016 and London 2012.
Mutaz Barshim won Qatar its first medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and has become the most decorated Qatari athlete in Olympic history, with a total of four medals.

Gulf Times

