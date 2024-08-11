Safari Hands Over Car Keys To Winners Of Lucky Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Doha's leading hypermarket chain, Safari, conducted a key-handing ceremony for the winners of the second draw of its“Win 25 MG Car” promotion.

The ceremony took place on August 8 at Safari Mall, Abu Hamour, where representatives from Safari management handed over the cars to the lucky winners.

The first prize, an MG RX 8 - 2024 model, was awarded to Kishna (Coupon No.- SND200062428). The second prize winners, Agan Bahadur Ghatane (Coupon No.- SND200409781) and Nabin Shah (Coupon No.- SND200045066), each received an MG 5 - 2024 model car and Ziad A.M (Coupon No.- SND201137808) is another winner who was awarded the second prize of an MG-5 car.

The Second draw of the Shop and Drive, Win 25 MG Car promotion was held on July 24 at Safari hypermarket, Salwa Road. The third draw is scheduled for September 8, 2024 at Safari hypermarket- Al Khor branch.

Customers can participate in the promotion when they receive a raffle coupon for just QR50 purchase from any Safari outlet.

Safari Group of Companies is an umbrella brand envisioned to cater to the complete needs of the state of Qatar. Delivering quality goods at the most competitive prices has been the motto of Safari and the brand focusses on fulfilling needs commencing from the basic level to the luxury level.

Safari maintains one of the eminent shopping malls in Qatar, rendering a range of premium brands and services to its customers.