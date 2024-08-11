عربي


Russia Shells Kyiv Region - There Are Dead And Wounded

8/11/2024 3:07:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two people died as a result of shell debris falling on private houses during a rocket attack by the Russian armed forces on the Brovary district of the Kyiv region of Ukraine.

According to Azernews , the country's State Service for Emergency Situations said in a telegram channel.

"Tonight, rocket fragments fell on private residential buildings in Brovary district. Three people were seriously injured. Two more people: a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were trapped under the rubble of the building. "Unfortunately, they were found dead during search and rescue operations," the State Service pointed out.

It should be noted that the Russian Armed Forces launched a ballistic missile and drone attack on various areas of Ukraine on the night of August 10-11.

AzerNews

