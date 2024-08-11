Russia Shells Kyiv Region - There Are Dead And Wounded
Date
8/11/2024 3:07:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Two people died as a result of shell debris falling on private
houses during a rocket attack by the Russian armed forces on the
Brovary district of the Kyiv region of Ukraine.
According to Azernews , the country's State
Service for Emergency Situations said in a telegram channel.
"Tonight, rocket fragments fell on private residential buildings
in Brovary district. Three people were seriously injured. Two more
people: a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were trapped under
the rubble of the building. "Unfortunately, they were found dead
during search and rescue operations," the State Service pointed
out.
It should be noted that the Russian Armed Forces launched a
ballistic missile and drone attack on various areas of Ukraine on
the night of August 10-11.
MENAFN11082024000195011045ID1108541020
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.