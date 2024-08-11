Meteorology Department Warns Of Humid And Hot Weather Expected Today
Date
8/11/2024 4:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be humid with hazy and hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be humid with hazy and some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will variable northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT, while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km, while offshore, it will be 4 - 9 km.
Area High Tide Low Tide Max
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha 10:13 - 19:29 03:29 - 15:07 33
Mesaieed 11:06 - 20:36 04:25 - 13:30 33
Wakrah 10:55 - 21:02 04:14 - 14:55 33
Al Khor 19:43 - 09:12 14:38 - 03:04 31
Ruwais 09:12 - 21:05 03:04 - 15:28 31
Dukhan 02:23 - 14:45 08:22 - 21:10 31
Abu Samra 01:55 - 14:03 07:51 - 19:56 32
Sunrise: 05:06 LT
Sunset: 18:11 LT
--------------
MENAFN11082024000067011011ID1108541105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.