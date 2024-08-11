Schools, Shelters Must Be Protected, Violence Against Children In Gaza Must Stop : UNICEF

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) affirmed that "schools and shelters must be protected, and this violence against children must stop."

This statement came in the wake of the massacre committed by the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip at dawn Saturday after the occupation warplanes bombed Al-Tabi'in School, which shelters displaced people in Al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 100 citizens and the injury of hundreds.

"Horrific reports of another attack this morning on a school in Gaza sheltering displaced people, with children reportedly killed and injured in a place they thought was safe," UNICEF said on X platform.

In June 2024, UNICEF affirmed that the killing of children in Gaza and the destruction in the Strip will not bring peace to children or the region, stressing that a ceasefire is the only solution.

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since Oct. 7, 2023, which resulted in the martyrdom of 39,790 Palestinians and the injury of 91,702 others, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

MENAFN11082024000067011011ID1108541102