Mol Conducts Awareness Seminar For Employees Of Companies Contracted By QF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Labour conducted an awareness for employees of companies contracted by Qatar Foundation (QF), under the theme 'Towards a Sustainable Work Environment', on occupational safety and procedures.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness about the importance of following safety and health procedures at work.

The seminar came as part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to safeguard workers, offer them the needed assistance for their safety, and them correct procedures to prevent risks and workplace injuries. In the seminar, representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Department of the Ministry of Labour gave a thorough and detailed presentation on preventative measures to protect workers and mitigate accidents and injuries.

The seminar also discussed the importance of creating a safe working environment in line with local and international laws, while highlighting the responsibilities of both employers and employees in implementing these measures.

The Ministry of Labour seeks to raise awareness on the importance of occupational health and promote a safe work environment by organizing regular seminars and workshops for employees, employers, and workers to follow proper guidelines.