US imposes sanctions on several entities linked to Belarus' military backing for Russia

(MENAFN) On Friday, the US Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions targeting various entities linked to Belarus' military support for Russia. The sanctions encompass 19 individuals, 14 entities, and one aircraft. The department's action is aimed at those involved in bolstering Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine through military resource production, the transshipment of goods to Russia, sanctions evasion on behalf of Belarusian defense entities, and revenue generation for Belarusian oligarchs within President Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s inner circle.



The Treasury Department criticized Lukashenka for his support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stating that his actions have cost Belarus dearly. By supporting Russia, Lukashenka has sacrificed Belarus’ autonomy and international standing in exchange for personal and political gains. The sanctions include a Boeing 767-32K, a government-owned aircraft used by Lukashenka both for official duties and personal leisure, highlighting the extensive reach of the sanctions.



Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith, condemned the Lukashenka regime for its corrupt, destabilizing, as well as anti-democratic actions. Smith pointed out that Belarus’ continued support for Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine has further isolated the country from the global community, reinforcing the international condemnation of its political and military actions.

