NGU Commander Visits Soldiers Performing Tasks In Important Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pivnenko, visited the units of the National Guard of Ukraine that perform combat missions in important areas and presented awards there.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the National Guard reported this on .

In particular, Pivnenko visited the fighters of the NGU's Omega Special Forces Centre, who operate effectively using their experience, tactics, drones and other technical means.

"The nature of warfare is constantly changing, and indeed, much is different now than it was in 2022 or 2023. That is why we are constantly adapting both training and tactics, sharing experience, introducing modern technical means, without which efficiency on the battlefield is impossible. However, the motivation of our defenders, their perseverance and determination remain unchanged," the NGU commander noted.

During the conversation with the commanders and soldiers, he got acquainted with the operational situation, peculiarities of the actions on the ground, as well as the needs that primarily affect the effectiveness of work.

During his visits to the positions and areas of operations, Pivnenko also presented awards to the servicemen of the NGU.

Russian strike on Kostiantynivka“deliberate terror” -

"Today, the whole range of our tasks in each direction is important. I am grateful to every commander and soldier who are steadfastly, professionally and selflessly performing their tasks and bringing our victory closer," he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine tested a new Ukrainian armoured vehicle, the Inguar-3, during the fighting in the Serebriansky Forest in Luhansk Oblast.

Photo: National Guard of Ukraine