K’Taka BJP’S 8-Day Padayatra Demanding CM's Resignation To Conclude With Public Rally In Mysuru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP's eight-day padayatra (foot march) demanding the resignation of Chief Siddaramaiah will conclude on Saturday with a massive public rally in Mysuru. The BJP is claiming that over one lakh people will attend the rally.

The final leg of the 132 kilometre padyatra will conclude with the BJP and JD (S) leaders walking from Ramaswamy circle in Mysuru city till the Maharaja College Grounds and taking part in the rally.

The march commenced from Bengaluru last Saturday and the BJP, JD (S) leaders have walked together and held public meetings every day at the major towns and taluk headquarters in Bengaluru South (Ramanagara), Mandya and Mysuru districts. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hails from Mysuru district.

The Congress had also organized public rallies all along the route of the padyatra as part of 'its Janandolan to counter the BJP's padyatra. The Congress leaders had held a huge public rally in Mysuru on Friday and declared solidarity with CM Siddaramaiah who had announced that he won't budge under pressure from the BJP and the JD (S) for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority land scam and the multi crore tribal welfare development board scam.

The Maharaja College grounds have turned saffron and green with the BJP and JD (S) flags. Huge posters of the two parties' leaders have been put up at the Maharaja College. The former CM and BJP's Central Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi, V. Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje will attend the rally.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka will also be in the forefront. BJP national general secretary and Karnataka In-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal will also attend.