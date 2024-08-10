Kuwait Amir Congratulates Ecuador On Nat'l Day
Date
8/10/2024 3:05:25 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a cable to the President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa, congratulating him on the country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Noboa good health, and the friendly country and people further progress and prosperity. (end)
