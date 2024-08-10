Travis Scott ARRESTED? Video Shows Rapper Getting Dragged From Paris Hotel In Handcuffs

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A shocking has gone where American Travis Scott is seen getting arrested in Paris early Friday morning following an altercation with his security, according to authorities. were called to the George V luxury hotel about 5 a.m. (11 p.m. ET Thursday) to break up the brawl and Scott was eventually detained for "violence against another person," according to a police spokesman. Scott was in Paris for the Olympic Games and he attended the men's semi-final, which the United States won over Serbia.



According to a prosecution spokesperson, the security officer attempted to break up a fight between the musician and his bodyguard. An investigation has been launched. Scott, also known by his legal name Jacques Bermon Webster, had just finished the European portion of his Circus Maximus tour in Lisbon, Portugal. The tour has taken him to arenas across North America and Europe, including a recent appearance at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater soccer stadium in London.

The rapper has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album for his 2023 release "Utopia." However, he has had run-ins with authorities. Scott was arrested and placed in Miami-Dade County Jail in June on charges of trespassing and disorderly drunkenness.

He is likely best renowned for his wild live performances, which have periodically spiraled out of control, including a deadly Astroworld Festival show in 2021 that killed ten people. The Houston District Attorney's office exonerated Scott of criminal charges in connection with the tragedy last year, according to District Attorney Kim Ogg during a press conference. However, he has faced a succession of civil lawsuits filed by several of the victims' families.