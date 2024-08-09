US Presidential Candidate Donald Trump's Plane Makes Emergency Landing. Here's What Happened

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Presidential candidate Donald Trump's plane made an unexpected landing due to a mechanical issue, according to the Daily Mail.

Trump's plane was on its way to Bozeman, Montana, when it had to be diverted to Billings, 142 miles to the east, on Friday afternoon, according to Jenny Mockel, the administrative assistant at Billings Logan International Airport as reported by Associated Press. As per the report, Mockel said the former president was continuing to Bozeman via private jet.

| questions Kamala Harris' intelligence, insists he garnered 'bigger crowds'

Trump's campaign posted a video of him upon landing in which he said he was glad to be in Montana but did not mention anything about the landing.

The former president returned to Montana with the aim of addressing unfinished business from 2018, when his repeated campaign efforts in Big Sky Country failed to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.





| How Trump could influence the Fed

Tester has tried to convince voters he's aligned with Trump on many issues, mirroring his successful strategy from six years ago. While that worked in a non-presidential election year, it faces a more critical test this fall with Tester's opponent, former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, trying to link the three-term incumbent to Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Harris has benefitted nationally from a burst of enthusiasm among core Democratic constituencies, who coalesced quickly around her after President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign last month.

| Biden will not let 'extremists' push Gaza talks off course, White House says

Meanwhile, on August 7, Reuters reported that Kamala Harri is leading her rival Donald Trump 42 per cent to 37 per cent in the United States presidential race , edging up by five points, a poll published by researcher Ipsos showed.



US Vice President Harris, who took over the Democrat candidacy after Joe Biden pulled out, has effectively turned the tide against her Republican rival and former US President Trump, leaping five points from the 37 per cent against 34 per cent odds recorded by Reuters-Ipsos on July 22-23. Besides Trump, independent candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., has seen his support dwindle from 10 per cent of respondents in July to 4 per cent in August, the report said.

(With all inputs from Associated Press, Reuters)