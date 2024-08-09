Hemp Seed Meal Achieves Monumental Milestone Through AAFCO And FDA-CVM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hemp Feed Coalition announces the approval of the Tentative Definition of Hemp Seed Meal for laying hens as a protein and source in the AAFCO Official publication

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemp Feed Coalition (HFC) a 501 C-3 dedicated to obtaining approval for the use of hemp grain products in animal feed, is pleased to announce a landmark achievement with the tentative approval of Hemp Seed Meal (HSM) for Laying Hens at the recent Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX. With FDA-Center for Veterinary Medicine's (FDA-CVM's) recommendation for approval, the Ingredient Definition Committee and AAFCO Board's prior approval, the final step in the process was the vote at the General Meeting on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. 48 states voted to approve the definition; 2 states abstained from voting. With this approval, the tentative definition will be adopted into the Official Publication later this year, and allowable for commercial use immediately. This historic milestone has been three plus years in the making and will allow processors to formulate with HSM in diets of laying hens as a source of protein and fat at an inclusion of no more than 20%. To see the ingredient definition in its entirety, please visit the HFC website here at .

This hemp grain derivative is a highly nutritious ingredient with a wide range of essential vitamins, minerals, healthy oils, and a complete protein profile. Research confirms the nutrition profile and functionality of hemp feed resembles that of soy and canola, while alleviating concerns about its suitability as an ingredient. Evidence also shows increased value over typical feed sources, with significant improvement in egg quality as HSM concentration increases in the hen's diet. Notably, hemp-fed hens lay eggs enriched with essential fatty acids such as ALA, DHA, and GLA, and increased amounts of Lutein which are known promotors for human health. The safety of HSM has been validated through FDA-CVM's rigorous evaluation, providing formulators and feed mills assurance that HSM is a safe and viable protein and fat source. Data to support this application included the validated method and quantification of cannabinoids in both the ingredient and egg product, and it was verified that any potential cannabinoid contaminants did not transfer over to human food product.

Safe, nutritious alternatives like HSM improves efficiencies across US feed supply chains. Feed mills and formulators have eagerly awaited this approval, having recognized the potential of hemp feed products long ago. HFC looks forward to collaborating with feed producers to incorporate HSM as a viable solution to their supply challenges.

Farmers interested in hemp have expressed their desire for additional rotations but are hesitant to do so without the risk mitigation of a feed market. Some crops that are increasing in popularity such as hemp bring benefits to soil, disease control, and farm flexibility; and with hemp in particular, lower input needs, resulting in a more sustainable supply chain overall. "Hemp's integration into animal feed is a catalyst for agricultural advancement. It's an opportunity for farmers to diversify with lower risk for supply chains to become more sustainable, and for the entire agricultural community to reap the benefits of this versatile crop." - Andrew Bish, President of HFC and COO of Bish Enterprises, a company rooted in agricultural innovation.

HFC is thankful to their supportive members, dedicated board of directors, thoughtful scientific expert partners, persistent feed partners and resilient US hemp grain processors – all who were instrumental in this process. Please consider joining this cause as HFC prepares to tackle ruminants, broilers, and other hemp ingredients soon!

To learn more on the benefits of HSM for laying hens, visit the Hemp Feed Coalition (HFC) MemberZone page to access additional data and resources. HFC can connect also connect you market ready supplier who can meet the approved ingredient definition.

Hemp Feed Coalition, is a 501(c)(3) organization that consists of hemp and feed industry leaders dedicated to facilitating the health of our animals as well as the expansion of the hemp industry. Join here: . Healthy Food, Healthy Feed, Healthy Planet

