Centre Stands Firm On Demand To Display PMAY Logo On Houses Despite Kerala's Objection

New Delhi: In reply to a question raised by Jebi Mather MP, the Union of State for and Urban Affairs, Tokhan Sahu, informed the Rajya Sabha that it is mandatory to display the logo of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in front of houses built under the scheme and this condition will not be changed.



The Union provides assistance to economically backward people in four categories. The assistance includes Rs 1 lakh for slum redevelopment, Rs 1.5 lakh for beneficiaries who build their own houses, and Rs 2.67 lakh as interest subsidy for those who take loans to build houses.

The Kerala government had earlier objected to the Union government's directive to display a separate logo for houses completed with central assistance, stating that it would lead to discrimination. The state government has launched a single housing scheme called Life Mission, which includes the PMAY urban and rural schemes. The Union government provides Rs 72,000, while the state government provides the remaining amount, totaling Rs 4 lakh.

After the Union government stood firm on its stance that they won't release funds if the houses are not branded, the Local Self Government Minister wrote to the Centre to make it clear that Kerala does not intend to provide branding. The Union government has argued that the state government is taking credit for the scheme after receiving its funds.

As of October 31, 2023, a total of 3,56,108 houses have been completed under the Life Mission scheme, including 79,860 under the PMAY-Urban scheme and 32,171 under the PMAY (Gramin) scheme. The central government's share for the urban scheme is Rs 1.5 lakh, while for the rural scheme it is Rs 72,000.

