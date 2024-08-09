Film About First Female Opera Composer In East Premiered In Shaki

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Khatira Akbarova's documentary-artist film "The Musician's
Daughter of the East" has premiered on the occasion of the 100th
anniversary of the People's Artist Shafiga Akhundova,
Azernews reports.
The film dedicated to the first professional female author of an
opera in the East and a legend in the history of Azerbaijani music,
was screened at a cinema club named after Chingiz Mustafayev in
Shaki.
People's Artists Gulyaz Mammadova and Gulyanag Mammadova, Doctor
of Philosophy in Philology, leading researcher of South Azerbaijan
Folklore Department of ANAS Folklore Institute, poet-publicist
Kisht Maharramli, television journalist and film director Vahid
Mustafayev, director of Shaki Culture Center named after M.F.
Akhundzade Aghaali Jalilov, other culture, scientific and
educational figures, media representatives participated in the
event.
Shafiga Akhundova was the first professional female author of an
opera in the East and a legend in the history of Azerbaijani
music.
The composer always composed only what touched her heart and
soul and expressed the highest human feelings. Therefore, her music
finds a living response in the hearts of listeners. Akhundova has
opened a brilliant page in the history of Azerbaijani musical art,
creating countless beautiful works.
The legendary composer, who was born on January 21, 1924 in
Shaki, dedicated her entire life to the culture and art of her
native country.
She was born into the family of an eminent public figure, Gulam
Akhundov. He did not approve of his daughter's passion. Although
they had a piano at home, he always kept it closed to prevent
little Shafiga from playing it.
When her father found out that Shafiga was attending the
Conservatory, he became angry with her and did not let her return
home. She even had to stay at her neighbors' house for a while.
The father feared that, having dedicated themselves to music and
art, his children would face financial difficulties. Therefore, he
wanted to see his daughter as a doctor.
However, the love for music overcame all challenges. Years
later, she realized that she was wrong.
Shafiga received her primary education at the Baku Music School
named after Asaf Zeynalli, where she had been taught by Uzeyir
Hadjibeyov for eight years. Then, in 1956, she continued her
education at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory named after Uzeyir
Hadjibeyli and graduated from the class of prominent composer Boris
Zeydman.
In 1972, Shafiga composed her first opera "Gəlin qayası" (The
Rock of the Daughter-in-Law) and became the first female opera
composer in the East.
The opera was composed on a libretto by Iskender Joshgun based
on the story of the same name by the Azerbaijani writer Suleyman
Rahimov.
The opera was performed on the stage of the Azerbaijan State
Opera and Ballet Theater in Baku
Akhundova is also the author of such wonderful songs as "Leyla",
pieces for a string quartet, dramatic works Aydin, Goodbye India
etc. and children's music such as A Clown's Tale, A Rabbit's
Birthday, etc. In addition, she is the author of more than 600
works and has composed music for more than 30 shows performed in
state theaters.
In 1998, Akhundova was awarded the title of "People's Artist" of
Azerbaijan and in 2005 she was awarded the Order of Glory.
For many years she had combined her creativity with pedagogical
work at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art.
She wrote several critical articles, reviews of shows and
concerts. She was an invariable guest at creative meetings of
composers, poets and writers.
Shafiga Akhundova suffered from heart disease for a long time.
She passed away on July 26 at the age of 89.
Her wonderful music will forever remain in the hearts of the
Azerbaijani people.
