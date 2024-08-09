Rising Threat: UN Warns Of Strengthening ISIS-K Capabilities And Expanding Influence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The UN Deputy Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism reported to the Security Council on Thursday that in the past six months, the and logistical capabilities of ISIS-Khorasan have significantly improved.

Vladimir Voronkov warned that a large portion of Africa could potentially fall under the control of and its affiliated branches.

Voronkov emphasized that ISIS-Khorasan has demonstrated its intent for international by claiming responsibility for assaults in various parts of the world.

ISIS-Khorasan is based in Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to a UN Security Council report, the group has infiltrated Taliban security institutions and is expanding its influence into Central Asia.

The Security Council's assessment indicates that the Taliban have been unable to control and contain ISIS. The Taliban, however, have claimed that ISIS does not pose a threat to Afghanistan.

Voronkov informed the Security Council that ISIS branches have expanded and solidified their operational areas in West Africa and the Sahel region.

He added that if their influence continues to grow, a vast territory stretching from Mali to northern Nigeria could come under their control.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General noted that in parts of Mozambique, Somalia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, there has been a“significant increase in terrorist attacks,” resulting in the deaths of many civilians.

The growing strength and influence of ISIS-Khorasan and its affiliates pose a serious threat not only to Afghanistan and Pakistan but also to a broader region, including parts of Africa.

The international community must take coordinated and decisive actions to prevent these extremist groups from gaining further control and to protect the lives of innocent civilians.

As the situation continues to escalate, it is crucial for global powers and regional stakeholders to collaborate in countering the spread of ISIS, ensuring that vulnerable regions do not fall into the hands of these terrorist organizations.

