Who Is THIS Kid With Mammootty? Director Ashraf Drops Nostalgic Photo From Sets Of 'Pappayude Swantham Appoos'

Old photographs of stars often garner attention on social media. Currently, one such picture is catching the eye of movie lovers, where a group photo from over thirty years ago is going on social media. The picture, seemingly taken on a movie set, features Mammootty, Fazil, Siddique-Lal, and others. However, what makes the photo more intriguing is the presence of a child standing close to Mammootty. That child is none other than a young Fahadh Faasil.

Director Alleppey Ashraf shared this photo on social media. In response to a question in the comments, he confirmed that the image is from the set of the movie "Pappayude Swantham Appoos," directed by Fazil. Released in 1992, "Pappayude Swantham Appoos" was written and directed by Fazil, with Mammootty in the lead role.

On Fahadh's birthday yesterday (Aug 8), the makers of the highly anticipated film Vettaiyan shared a special photo. The picture features Fahadh alongside Indian cinema icons Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Vettaiyan.

Apart from that, his new film in Malayalam was also announced on August 8. The movie will be produced under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments by Joby George Thadathil and directed by Renji Panicker. However, the title and other details of the film have not been revealed yet. This marks Renji Panicker's return to directing after a 16-year hiatus. Fahadh has several films lined up for release in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.



Here are some of his most anticipated projects-

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule - The most anticipated film of the year, where Fahadh will reprise his role as the ruthless villain Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release on August 15 in multiple languages. The first installment of the movie was a huge success and towards the end of the movie, the makers teased what is to expect from Fahadh in the sequel.

2. Vettaiyan - In another big project in Tamil, Fahadh will star alongside Rajinikanth in this film, playing a comic role unlike his previous antagonist characters. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati, and is slated to release on October 10. The movie will also feature Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Sharwanand in important roles.

3. Maareesan - Fahadh will team up with Vadivelu again after their successful collaboration in Maamannan. More details of this comedy film, directed by Sudheesh Shankar, has been kept under wraps.

4. Don't Trouble The Trouble - One of two films produced by Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, starring Fahadh Faasil. The movie will be presented by SS Rajamouli and Karthikeya. Details about this project are yet to be revealed.

5. Oxygen - Inspired by true stories, this film explores friendship and transformation. Directed by Siddhartha Nadella, Oxygen is set to release later this year, as announced in its first poster. This is the second movie production announced by SS Karthikeya.

His most recent theatrical release, "Aavesham," was a major box office success and also captured the attention of movie lovers from other states.

