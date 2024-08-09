Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Patented Technology Increasing Effectiveness And Potentially Lowering Healthcare Costs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)





Company's patented DehydraTECH(TM) is showing the potential of reducing healthcare costs by improving oral administration – using capsule and pill form over injection administration



Lexaria's offering could potentially offer accelerated regulatory filing with the FDA and other regulators around the world

The company sub-licenses its DehydraTECH for the delivery of fat-soluble active molecules and drugs while also operating four subsidiary companies



Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug-delivery platforms, recently announced results from an anti-viral drug molecular characterization study performed by the National Research Council ("NRC"). Results confirmed that the drugs tested remained stable and did not undergo changes in chemical structure when processed with Lexaria's patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology. The use of DehydraTECH could preserve the ability of this form of drug delivery to qualify for an accelerated regulatory filing with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), plus other regulators around the world.DehydraTECH provides a potential for cost savings to the health care system by delivering anti-viral drugs more effectively through oral administration. Medication delivery through pill form instead of a shot could...