Rajasthan: Bypolls To Be Held For 6 Assembly Seats After Death Of Salumbar MLA

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 9 (IANS) The bypolls in Rajasthan will be now held for the six Assembly seats after the death of BJP MLA Amritlal Meena, who represented the Salumbar seat.

Five seats remain vacant in the state since Lok Sabha as the MLAs who contested the general emerged winners. However, with the death of Meena, the number of vacant seats in the Assembly has increased to six.

Sources said that the bypolls for six seats can be held in October along with the Haryana assembly polls.

Earlier five seats which were going for bypolls included Khinvsar, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, and the Chaurasi Assembly seats where MLAs of these seats were elected as Lok Sabha MPs.

BJP has already announced in-charges for the five seats which were going to bypolls.“Now the in-charge for Salumbar will be announced soon,” a party leader said.

In the 2023 elections, the BJP won the Salumbar seat by 14,691 votes while in Khinvsar the BJP lost by 2,059 votes.

In Chaurasi, the BJP was defeated by 69,166 votes while in Dausa BJP was again defeated by 31,204 votes.

In Jhunjhunu, BJP was defeated by 28,863 votes while in Deoli-Uniara, the BJP lost by 19,175 votes.