Eva-Tatiana Siakam Releases New Book - Mommy Wished You True

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) A mother’s love, penned in poetry: discover the bond that transcends time with Mommy Wished You True.



Eva-Tatiana Siakam is pleased to announce the release of her new poetry book, Mommy Wished You True, an exquisite tribute from a mother’s heart to her beloved daughter. This book is a touching keepsake designed to celebrate the profound bond between mother and daughter.



Mommy Wished You True offers a heartfelt collection of verses that encapsulate the tender and unconditional love a mother feels for her daughter. Written with deep affection and personal insight, this book serves as a cherished gift for mothers to express their love and hopes for their daughters.



The book features space for a personal letter, allowing each reader to transform the poem into a personalized keepsake. This thoughtful addition makes it a beautiful memento that can be treasured forever, symbolizing the everlasting love from a mother’s heart.



Whether you are expecting a new arrival, cherishing time with your little one, or searching for a meaningful gift for a new mother, Mommy Wished You True is a perfect choice. It invites mothers to share their hearts and nurture a love that will grow and flourish throughout their daughters’ lives.

About the Author:



Eva-Tatiana Siakam is a passionate advocate for women and girls, inspired by her own journey from a non-English speaking immigrant child in western Cameroon to a celebrated author. Her early love for reading and writing was nurtured by her supportive mother, who provided the tools for her to excel and embrace education. Through her writing, Eva-Tatiana aims to empower women and girls, reflecting on her experiences and honoring the women who have shaped her path.



From the vibrant landscapes of Cameroon to the bustling city of Washington D.C., and the serene suburbs of Northern Virginia, Eva-Tatiana's work continues to highlight the strength and beauty of women and girls around the world. She is dedicated to using her privilege of education to uplift and inspire others.





MENAFN09082024006887014834ID1108535334