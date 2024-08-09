عربي


Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Five Enemy Vehicles In Zaporizhzhia Sector

8/9/2024 12:20:47 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia sector, warriors from of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine's Kabul 9 special unit destroyed three enemy trucks, an UAZ and an ATV on August 7.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The intelligence officers reported they had successfully hit two enemy Ural trucks, a GAZelle, an UAZ, and an ATV. In addition, the soldiers targeted the invaders spotted on Ukrainian soil.

Read also: Russians increasing grouping in Kharkiv region despite developments in Kursk region - Ukraine military

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian scouts eliminated enemy equipment, personnel, and fortifications on the Tendra Spit.

UkrinForm

