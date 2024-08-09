Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Five Enemy Vehicles In Zaporizhzhia Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia sector, warriors from of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine's Kabul 9 special unit destroyed three enemy trucks, an UAZ and an ATV on August 7.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

The intelligence officers reported they had successfully hit two enemy Ural trucks, a GAZelle, an UAZ, and an ATV. In addition, the targeted the invaders spotted on Ukrainian soil.

