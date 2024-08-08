Overall Pass Rate Of General Secondary Education Certificate Examinationat At 63.1%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 8 (Petra)-- The overall pass rate of the 2024 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) was 63.1 per cent, the of Education announced on Thursday.During a press conference, Mohammad Shehadah, examinations and tests management director, said that 107,941 out of the 171,189 applicants who took the exam were successful, and that the overall success percentage was 63.1 percent.Shehadah clarified that 126,892 of the 131,539 regular students enrolled in the comprehensive academic and vocational education streams really took the exam in the manner described below: The comprehensive academic secondary stream saw 112,242 applications, of which 71,301 were accepted. Of those accepted, 63.5% were split as follows: Scientific branch: A 74.2% success rate was achieved with 52,877 applications and 39,241 successful students.In the literary stream, 59,322 students applied, of whom 32,040 male and female students were successful (54.0% success rate); in the Sharia stream, 43 students applied, 20 of whom were successful (46.5% success rate).As for private-study students, 56,198 people registered, of whom 44,297 actually took the test. They were split up as follows: The academic secondary stream, which is comprehensive. 38,381 candidates applied for this track, and 23,521 of them passed, yielding a passing percentage of 61.3%. The scientific field advanced. With 18,380 taking the exam, 12,900 passed, yielding a 70.2% success rate. 19,922 people applied for the exam in the literary stream, and 10,585, or 53.1%, of those applicants were successful. 36 out of the 79 students who took the exam in the Sharia stream passed, or 45.6% of the total.The top achiever in the scientific stream scored a 99.9 per cent, while the top achiever in the literary stream obtained a 99.9 per cent, Shehadah said.He made note of the fact that females have a greater success rate than males 69% versus 57% for men.