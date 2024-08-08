High-Level ECI Team Visits J & K, Reviews Poll Preparedness

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu commenced a pivotal two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to oversee poll preparations for Assembly in the Union Territory.

The visit underscores the ECI's unwavering commitment to facilitating a seamless and transparent electoral process in the region.

The ECI team engaged in extensive deliberations with a spectrum of stakeholders, including representatives from national and state recognized political parties to solicit valuable insights and understand their concerns, thereby fostering their active involvement in the electoral process.

Later in the day, the ECI reviewed the poll preparedness with District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to deliberate on administrative and security arrangements crucial to the conduct of elections.

Additionally, an evening session was held with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Special Police Nodal Officer (SPNO), and Central Police Forces (CPMF) Nodal Officer to review coordination efforts among various agencies involved in election management.

On August 9, the visit will culminate with a final meeting with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

The ECI team will then travel to Jammu for review with enforcement agencies and culminating in a press conference.