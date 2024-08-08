عربي


International Day Of World’S Indigenous People: 7 Indigenous Groups

8/8/2024 7:00:27 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Observed annually on August 9th, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples celebrates and acknowledges the diverse cultures and contributions of indigenous communities worldwide. Here are 7 indigenous groups yet untouched by modern world

Sentinelese (Andaman Islands)

The Sentinelese, residing in the Andaman Islands, remain one of the last uncontacted tribes, fiercely protecting their isolation. Their resistance to outside influence is crucial

Yanomami (Amazon Rainforest)

The Yanomami, indigenous to the Amazon Rainforest, live a semi-nomadic lifestyle, practicing slash-and-burn agriculture. Their deep spiritual connection to the forest is vital

The Awa(Brazil)

The Awa people, residing in the Brazilian rainforest, are one of the most threatened tribes due to deforestation and illegal logging

Baka (Central Africa)

The Baka, Pygmy group in Central Africa, live in rainforests and are known for their unique hunting and gathering techniques. Their traditional knowledge is crucial for sustaining

Huli (Papua New Guinea)

The Huli people of Papua New Guinea are recognized for elaborate facial decorations, traditional practices. Despite modern pressures, they strive to maintain cultural heritage

Moken (Thailand/Myanmar)

The Moken, or "sea gypsies," are nomadic seafarers from Thailand and Myanmar. Their life is intricately linked to the ocean, and they face challenges from environmental changes

Toda (India)

The Toda people of Nilgiri Hills in India are known for distinctive weaving skills and unique social structure. Their traditional practices are under threat from modernization

