Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Know Net-Worth, Assets Of The Telugu Actor

8/8/2024 3:31:39 PM

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu turns 49. Know net-worth, assets of the Telugu superstar

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu turns 49. Know net-worth, assets of the Telugu superstar


Mahesh Babu's net worth is estimated at INR 273 crore (USD 33 million). This figure underscores his substantial success in the Indian film industry and his influence


The actor's monthly income is approximately INR 2 crore (USD 241,203). His annual income totals INR 120 crore (USD 14.4 million)


For his film Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu has significantly raised his fee to INR 78 crore (USD 9.4 million)

Upcoming Film Salary

Mahesh Babu is set to earn a record INR 125 crore (USD 14.9 million) for an upcoming project with SS Rajamouli

Brand Endorsements

Apart from films, Mahesh Babu earns INR 10 crore (USD 1.2 million) per brand endorsement. His association with major brands adds a substantial amount to his income

Net Worth Growth

In 2022, Mahesh Babu's net worth was INR 220 crore (USD 26.5 million). It has seen significant growth from INR 50 crore (USD 6.03 million) in 2010

Properties and Assets

Lavish bungalow in Hyderabad of 28 crore (USD 3.3 million), Bengaluru property, private plane. His luxury car collection includes models like Audi e-Tron and Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AsiaNet News

