Unprecedented Demand Increases For Antalya Real Estate Housing Project
Among Emlak Konut's ongoing projects throughout Turkiye, the one
with the highest sales in the first half of 2024 was Park Yasham
Antalya.
Park Yasham Antalya, developed by İzka İnşaat with the assurance
of Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı A.Ş., features 1,437
residences.
The project, launched for sale last year with a 35% down payment
and installment options of up to 48 months, attracted significant
interest from investors and potential homeowners. It is
conveniently located near Antalya Airport and Lara Beach.
In a company statement, it was noted that Park Yasham Antalya is
situated on solid rock ground and combines security and comfort
through construction techniques that adhere to the latest
earthquake regulations and feature contemporary design. The project
offers a variety of apartment options ranging from 1+1 to 5+1 and
has been designed with 70% of the area dedicated to landscaping,
enhancing the natural environment that city dwellers seek.
Park Yasham Antalya provides numerous amenities for those
looking to enjoy a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle in Antalya, one
of Turkiye's most prominent tourist destinations. The project
includes indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center,
modern children's activity areas, a water park, running, walking,
and biking tracks, a basketball court, a tennis court, a fitness
park, activity areas, sun terraces, an ornamental pool, pergolas,
grassy hills, and terraced green areas. Additionally, it features
solar panels to meet the electricity needs of common areas,
electric vehicle charging stations, comfortable resting areas,
indoor and outdoor parking, 24/7 security services, and commercial
units. The project is scheduled for delivery starting in 2026.
