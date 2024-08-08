Minister Bolat Addresses Concerns Over Instagram's Impact On E-Commerce
Minister of Trade Ömer Bolat addressed concerns regarding claims
that the decision to block access to the social media platform
Instagram could negatively impact e-commerce.
Bolat highlighted that purchase and sale transactions conducted
on Instagram and similar social media platforms typically occur
through direct contact via phone numbers or the WhatsApp
application. He stated, "For this reason, sales made through direct
communication tools based on promotions on Instagram and similar
social media platforms are not classified as electronic commerce
and are not covered by the relevant law."
Referring to the Law on the Regulation of Electronic Commerce,
Bolat explained that the commercial activities of marketplaces such
as Trendyol, Hepsiburada, and Yemeksepeti, as well as businesses
that sell their own goods and services on these platforms or in
their e-commerce environments, are governed by this law.
He further clarified that for any commercial transaction to be
considered electronic commerce and to fall under the scope of the
law, it must be conducted without physical interaction or the use
of direct communication tools like telephones. The purchase and
sale agreement must be made electronically, or the order must be
placed electronically.
While acknowledging that social media platforms like Instagram
allow businesses and individuals to promote their goods and
services, Bolat noted, "The contract for the supply of goods or
services is not executed through Instagram. The purchase and sale
transaction is carried out by contacting via a phone number or
WhatsApp application. Therefore, sales made through direct
communication tools based on promotions on Instagram and similar
social media platforms are not classified as electronic commerce
and are not subject to the relevant law."
Bolat emphasized that sales made through Instagram, which are
generally unregistered, contribute to a decrease in tax revenues.
He stated, "These sellers gain an unfair advantage by creating
competition against businesses that comply with their legal
obligations. Additionally, since it is difficult to reach these
sellers, consumer grievances may arise from issues that occur
during or after the sale."
