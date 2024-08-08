How Plant-Based Milk Is Helping People Live Free Of Lactose Issues And Inflammation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's estimated that between 30 and 50 million Americans are lactose intolerant. Removing dairy is an easy way to reduce or eliminate symptoms. People living with Celiac or intolerance experience symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, cramps, and bloating.Plant-based milk alternatives are widely available now, however, most store-bought brands are filled with additives, fillers, and chemicals. The alternative is to make homemade plant-based milk, eliminating the chemicals, as well as additional chemicals in plastic containers.Clean Living With Michelle is a new brand based on plant-based, environmentally friendly concepts. Their new Plant Milker is an innovative kitchen tool designed to create homemade plant-based milks. This new device, envisioned by plant-based chef Michelle Carolla, combines sleek design with multifunctional capabilities, setting a new standard for health-conscious appliances.The Plant Milker was developed in response to the growing need for healthier, sustainable alternatives to store-bought plant-based milk. Consumers can choose healthy ingredients such as almonds, oats, cashews, and more in just minutes, the Plant Milker offers a pure and simple way to achieve nutritional richness without the unnecessary ingredients found in commercial options.Clean Living with Michelle continues to champion the intersection of convenience and sustainability, supporting a community of health-conscious consumers eager to embrace plant-based innovations. This launch is a testament to founder, Plant-Based Chef Michelle Carolla, and her commitment to quality, health, and sustainability, all pillars of the Clean Living brand."Launching the Plant Milker is a thrilling step for Clean Living. This tool is more than just a kitchen appliance; it's a gateway to a healthier lifestyle and reduced environmental impact, empowering users to take charge of what they consume."To book Chef Michelle for interviews and media appearances, either live or via Skype or need additional quotes, contact the Clean Living WIth Michelle Media Contact below.For more information or to purchase Plant Milker, visit their website at , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube channel .

