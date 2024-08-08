Smart Ass Elected Ultimate“Party” Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Be A Smart Ass. Vote.

Smart Ass, the ultimate "party" game

University Games

The Smart Ass trivia game encourages shouting quickly and loudly, just like American politics. The kickoff begins with the National Convention.

- Bob Moog, President of University GamesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- University Games ' Smart Ass , the fast-paced trivia game, encourages shouting quickly and loudly, just like American politics. The ultimate party game, now available at Target stores nationwide, hits the campaign trail this month to help get out the vote for November.The Smart Ass kickoff campaign focuses its attention on the upcoming Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.“The Smart Ass donkey character and the party gameplay fits great for the delegates coming to the convention in Chicago,” said Bob Moog, President of University Games.“While voters this Fall must consider Smart Asses on both ends of the spectrum, this week in Chicago we want everyone to participate – left, right and center. It's an opportunity to bring a little humor to the political season.”The Smart Ass promotional campaign provides a fun break for everyone in the area and especially those engaged in the political festivities. Key aspects of the campaign include:- The Smart Ass game sold at Target stores.- Smart Ass donkey graphics and trivia questions from the game used in comical ways in taxis, area hotels, bars and restaurants.-“Be a Smart Ass. Vote” buttons for consumers to wear.- Interactive game demonstrations and trivia challenges to find the biggest Smart Asses in the vicinity of the DNC.- A robust social media campaign (#VoteSmartAss) to engage followers with trivia questions and fun facts about government, politics and the democratic process.Smart Ass is one of several provocative titled games from University Games, including Give 'Em The Finger, Bob Moog's Dad Jokes, Who Took My Nuts?, Ultimate Couple's Quiz Game and the assortment of Murder Mystery Party Games and Case Files. The newest member of the Smart Ass family is Am I the Ass? coming this Fall.About University Games:University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world.For more information, visit

