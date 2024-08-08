The World War II Foundation Announces New Appointments To Board Of Directors And Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Renowned Leaders Join WWII Foundation: Jan Scruggs, Becky Halkias, and Andrew Brennan to Enhance the Mission to Preserve and Promote the Legacy of WWII.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The World War II Foundation is proud to announce the appointment of Jan Scruggs to its Board of Advisors, and Becky Halkias and Andrew Brennan to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition of distinguished leaders reinforces our commitment to preserving and promoting the legacy of World War II for future generations. Their extensive experience in veteran affairs, federal advocacy, and leadership will significantly enhance the Foundation's efforts in historical preservation, educational outreach, and values-based, character-driven education. The diverse expertise and dedication of Scruggs, Halkias, and Brennan align perfectly with the Foundation's mission to ensure that the sacrifices and stories of World War II veterans are remembered, honored, and used to inspire a new generation of leaders.

Jan Scruggs brings a wealth of experience as a decorated Vietnam War veteran and the founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF). His leadership was pivotal in the creation of the iconic Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., which honors over 58,000 American service members who died in the Vietnam War. Recognized as an expert on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Scruggs has contributed significantly to veteran mental health initiatives, including the establishment of the nationwide Vet Center program. He holds a Master's degree in Counseling Psychology from American University and a law degree from the University of Maryland. Scruggs' insights and dedication to veteran affairs will be invaluable to the Foundation's advisory board.

Becky Halkias joins the Board of Directors with decades of experience in federal funding strategy and advocacy. She has worked extensively with nonprofits, cities, hospitals, and regional business groups. Her legislative expertise includes work on federal tax bills and the implementation of the Regional Technology Hubs in the CHIPs and Science Act. Halkias' academic background includes a J.D. from Georgetown University and a B.A. from Yale. Her extensive experience at all levels of government, including her role as Deputy Assistant for Homeland Security to the President, positions her as a critical asset to the Foundation's mission.

Andrew Brennan, a West Point graduate and decorated Army veteran, also joins the Board of Directors. Brennan served as a Blackhawk helicopter platoon commander in Afghanistan, where he demonstrated exemplary leadership. After transitioning to civilian life, Brennan founded a non-profit organization to establish a Global War on Terror (GWOT) memorial. Brennan's successful lobbying efforts resulted in the legislative approval for this memorial, marking a significant achievement in honoring contemporary veterans. He holds an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and leadership in both military and corporate sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jan, Becky, and Andrew to our team,” said Tim Gray, President and Founder of The World War II Foundation.“Their extraordinary backgrounds and dedication to honoring our veterans will be invaluable as we continue our mission to educate and inspire future generations about the stories of our Greatest Generation.”

Paul Clifford, Chairman of the Board, stated,“Jan, Becky, and Andrew each bring unique experiences and insights that will greatly enhance our efforts to preserve the legacy of World War II and our Greatest Generation. Their contributions will help ensure that the stories of courage and sacrifice are remembered and honored by generations to come.”

John Fenzel, CEO of The World War II Foundation, added,“I have known all three of these great leaders for decades, and they are truly extraordinary. I know they will make an enduring and very meaningful difference for The World War II Foundation for years to come.”

About the World War II Foundation:

The World War II Foundation, founded in 2011, is dedicated to preserving the personal stories of the veterans, survivors, and eyewitnesses of WWII so their incredible experiences are freely accessible to future generations. The Foundation has produced 38 award-winning documentaries that air on PBS stations worldwide and are viewed by millions each year. These documentaries are ranked among the most requested films by PBS affiliates and are donated to schools and libraries nationwide. The Foundation's work includes running the International Museum of World War II, educational outreach programs, and events in Europe and the Pacific to educate and honor the contributions of the WWII generation.

