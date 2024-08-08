No Barriers Announces 2024 What's Your Everest, Sponsored By FNBO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No Barriers announces What's Your Everest 2024, sponsored by FNBO (First National of Omaha). What's Your Everest is an all-abilities community event taking place on Saturday, September 7, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. The event begins at 8am with a gathering at the historic Chautauqua Park Auditorium, followed by a 2.2-mile adaptive hike, and ending with a celebration on the Chautauqua Park lawn. Registration is open at

.

What's Your Everest, sponsored by FNBO, September 7, 2024. Registration is open at nobarriersusa.

Continue Reading

What is What's Your Everest?

Every year, individuals of all ages, abilities and backgrounds come together to achieve personal and team goals in the great outdoors. Participants work in "rope teams", turning challenges into changes and tackling obstacles head on, all on a mission to get to the top of a mountain. Along the hike, participants learn more about persevering through barriers and the importance of collaboration in building strong communities.

The event is inspired by world-renowned adventurer, and No Barriers co-founder, Erik Weihenmayer's summit of Mount Everest in 2001, where he became the first blind person to reach the highest peak in the world. "Rope teams" highlight an important message as people, regardless of background or ability, help one another across the mountain terrain. Erik is the keynote speaker at this year's event.

The No Barriers Life Elements framework, which includes seven essential steps to living a no barriers life, is the foundation of all No Barriers programming and experiences. These No Barriers Life Elements are integrated throughout the What's Your Everest event. Participants are able to take the impactful experience home with them to use as a guide through life's challenges ahead.

Participants are encouraged to Elevate (one of the seven elements) their collective impact by fundraising to further support the No Barriers mission. Funds raised go toward No Barriers programming for Veterans, adults and youth living with visible and invisible disabilities, and caregivers.

This is the second year in a row that FNBO has generously sponsored the event. "For more than 165 years, FNBO has maintained a commitment to helping build strong communities in all the places we call home. We're proud to sponsor What's Your Everest to support the important mission of No Barriers in helping individuals from all backgrounds move past challenges in their lives and achieve their goals and purpose," said Christina Kahler, Managing Director, Marketing and Philanthropy at FNBO.

FNBO's contributions directly support No Barriers programming and resources, advancing the organization toward the vision of building an inclusive world where barriers don't stand in the way of possibilities.

"Coming together as a community to accomplish a shared goal is a really powerful experience," said Kelly Liggett, No Barriers Executive Director. "I have no doubt that those who participate in this event will leave with a changed perspective about the possibilities that exist within ourselves and in our world."

To learn more about No Barriers, sign up for What's Your Everest 2024, or make a financial contribution to support this life-changing work, visit

.

About No Barriers

No Barriers is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Colorado offering transformative programs and experiences that shift mindsets, create belonging, and foster self-discovery to elevate individuals and their communities. Co-founded in 2003 by Erik Weihenmayer, adventurist and the first blind climber to summit Mount Everest, the organization is dedicated to building an inclusive world where barriers don't stand in the way of possibilities. Using the No Barriers Life Elements, the organization leads individuals through a 7-element framework, an integration of experiences, mindset and actions that allow individuals to harness adversity, break through barriers and create a life of purpose and impact. Learn more at

.

Follow No Barriers on Facebook ,

LinkedIn , and

Instagram .

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the US and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have over $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, providing personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. As the great big, small bank founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities. Learn more at

FNBO and connect on

Facebook ,

X and

Instagram . Member FDIC.

SOURCE No Barriers USA